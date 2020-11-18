Regina police say stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles on the rise as temperatures drop
Police reminding drivers to keep vehicles door locked, don't leave keys inside
Regina police say there's been an increase in stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles as winter sets in.
There were 18 stolen vehicles between Nov. 10-17, according to police, half of which had the keys in the ignition or inside the vehicle.
There were also 32 reports of property being stolen from a vehicle, almost half of which were entered through an unlocked door.
Police are reminding people not to keep the keys inside of their vehicle, and to keep the doors locked.
They're also recommending drivers use a remote starter to warm up an unoccupied vehicle.
"Getting into a cold car is not enjoyable — we understand. Letting your vehicle idle for a few minutes in your driveway or in a parking lot is tempting, however, it is not safe," the release said.
Police are also offering a couple of tips:
- Do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in the ignition and watch from an inside window. This still leaves full opportunity for a suspect to enter and steal your vehicle before you can react.
- Do not leave your vehicle running with the keys in the ignition with the doors locked. Even if you have a spare set of keys inside with you, a determined suspect can still break the window to make entry.