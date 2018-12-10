Police Taser man after morning standoff near Regina General Hospital

One man was Tasered and taken into custody as he attempted to flee a standoff with Regina police on Tuesday morning.

Crisis negotiators, a canine unit and a SWAT team were called to the 2000 block of Ottawa Street, near Regina General Hospital, after police learned that a man wanted in connection with various crimes might have been in the area.

A home was surrounded and police established a safety perimeter just north of the hospital, which included an area bordered by Victoria Avenue to the north, 13th Avenue to the south, St. John Street to the west and Toronto Street to the east.

Following the arrival of police and negotiation, several women and children who were occupants in the house voluntarily came out and were taken safely into custody, police said in a press release.

A man tried to flee on foot but was tracked down almost immediately, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.