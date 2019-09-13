Regina police arrest man after early morning standoff

Regina police have arrested a man with outstanding warrants after an overnight standoff on Winnipeg Street.

Officers were trying to arrest a man with outstanding firearms and violent offences warrants when he entered a house on the 1900 block of Winnipeg Street and refused to come out, police said in a new release Friday.

Police said they were aware other people, who were potentially in danger, were in the home.

Crisis negotiators and special weapons and tactics teams were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday, according to the release. Roughly an hour later, the man and two women exited the home.

The women were released and the man was taken into police custody. He is set to appear in provincial court Friday afternoon.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing and a prohibited firearm was seized from the property.