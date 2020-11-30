Regina police solve 1997 cold case

Regina police are laying charges in connection with a missing persons case dating back to 1997.

Patrick Thauberger, 53 at the time, went missing in September 1997 and his disappearance remained a cold case — until now.

After decades of investigation, police said they've arrested Patrick's brother, George Thauberger, who is now 78.

George is charged with first-degree murder in Patrick's death. He is also charged with uttering threats to a woman between 1997 and 2014.

According to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police missing persons database, Patrick was last seen at the bus depot in Regina.

The database says Patrick was travelling by bus from Winnipeg to Edmonton, when he stopped in Regina to visit relatives. He never arrived in Edmonton.

Police said Patrick's family have been notified of his death.

The accused made his first court appearance on Monday.