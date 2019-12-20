Police in Regina remind social media buyers, sellers to stay safe during meet-ups

In light of a recent robbery during the sale of an item arranged over social media, Regina's top cop is reminding people to use caution when organizing meet-ups with strangers.

Earlier this week police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Retallack Street, where a man was robbed at gunpoint and sprayed with bear mace. The location was agreed upon over social media beforehand to conduct the sale of an item.

An 18-year-old woman was charged in connection to the incident, while police said they were still searching for the man believed to be responsible for holding the victim at gunpoint.

Regina Police Service chief Evan Bray reminded people to be cautious when organizing meet-ups with people over social media.

"We often do customer service messaging to remind people they have to be careful," Bray said.

"Don't arrange for a meeting to do some sort of a transaction in a situation that you wouldn't be comfortable to do."

Marketplace safe zones

Cities like Edmonton, Winnipeg and Brampton, Ont. have created social media marketplace meet-up areas, featuring video cameras and designated parking spaces in front of respective police stations.

Bray said he was not part of any discussions with officers to establish such an area in Regina yet.

"We don't want to have the VarageSale signs set up on the front lawn of the police service," Bray said.

"I know that's not what you're suggesting, maybe there is some work to be done there."

Safety precautions

VarageSale's site lists several safety precautions buyers and sellers should take before and during a meetup.

Among the recommendations, the site recommends prospective buyers get to know who they're meeting by examining their profile, which is connected to Facebook for verification.

Buyers and sellers are encouraged to meet in public locations. The website's locally-based admins ensure users who join communities actually live in or are willing to travel to that city.

Where possible, users are asked to use safe zones established by police.

"Safe zones are a great option if you're doing a high-value transfer, are meeting someone at night, have young kids with you, or if you just want to feel extra secure," the site said.

When meeting in public isn't possible, people are asked to consider bringing along a friend or meeting outside homes or apartment buildings rather than setting foot inside.

Meanwhile, Facebook Marketplace recommends buyers and sellers plan accordingly to stay safe by telling a friend or family member the meeting location ahead of time.

People are also encouraged by Facebook to bring a charged cell phone along for any meet-ups.