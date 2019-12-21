Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after shots fired at Regina house Friday
Police investigating after shots fired at Regina house Friday

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Regina house in what police believe was a targeted shooting Friday night.

An occupant of the house suffered a minor injury

Regina police do not believe the shooting was random. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Officers were called at 7 p.m. CST to a house on the 1100 block of Retallack Street, receiving reports of multiple gunshots and a possible injured victim. 

Police arrived and confirmed the house had been shot at and an occupant had suffered what the police service described as a "very minor" injury. 

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution, treated and released. 

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

"While there are still many outstanding questions with respect to the firearms offence, investigators believe this was not a random occurrence," said the Regina Police Service in a news release. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

