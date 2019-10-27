Nobody injured after someone fired gun at Regina home early Sunday morning

The Regina Police Service is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning.

No one was injured when a home on the 1600 block of Athol Street was hit by gunfire around 5:45 a.m. CST.

The home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.

Police say they received complaints after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. A home was found with a bullet hole in the window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.