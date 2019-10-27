Nobody injured after someone fired gun at Regina home early Sunday morning
No one was hurt after someone shot at a home on the 1600 block of Athol Street Sunday morning. The Regina Police Service is investigating.
House on 1600 block of Athol Street was struck by gunfire
The Regina Police Service is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning.
No one was injured when a home on the 1600 block of Athol Street was hit by gunfire around 5:45 a.m. CST.
The home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.
Police say they received complaints after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. A home was found with a bullet hole in the window.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.