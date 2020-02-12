Aggressive dog shot, injured by Regina police officer

The Regina Police Service is investigating the use of force by one of its officers, after a dog was shot and injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Broder Street, in the city's Eastview neighbourhood, with a report of a disturbance, according to a news release from Regina police.

Officers were told that a man was inside the residence screaming and that two large dogs, displaying aggressive behaviour, were loose outside the home.

When officers arrived, they found the two dogs in an alley behind the residence. The animals were able to get through a fence dividing the alley and the backyard, police said.

When one of the officers got out of his vehicle, one of the dogs immediately ran toward him.

The officer drew his gun, stepping back from the dog, but when the animal continued to approach, the officer fired a shot in the direction of the larger of the two dogs.

The animals immediately retreated into the backyard and then into the home. Police say it was evident the larger dog was shot and injured.

At that time, the man inside of the home emerged and started speaking with police.

He was instructed by officers to put the dogs away, but refused to do so. The officer informed him that one of the dogs had been shot and required medical attention. When the man continued to argue with police, he was arrested for breach of the peace.

Police officers, along with members of animal control, entered the home and found the injured dog, as well as two others.

The Regina Humane Society informed police that the dogs had a history of aggressive behaviour and had just been released from quarantine a day earlier.

The injured dog was taken for veterinary care.

The shooting will be reviewed as a use of force incident. Regina police say reports have been submitted to the service's use of force review board.