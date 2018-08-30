Man in hospital after shot fired through window of home: Regina police

A man is in hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning, Regina police said in a press release.

The man was in a home on the 1100 block of Rae Street when a bullet was fired into the home from outside, passing through a window.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m., police said.

Emergency medical services treated the 40-year-old man at the scene and then took him to hospital.

Police said no suspect or weapon was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.