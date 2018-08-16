Regina man says dog shot by police officer wanted to play

A Regina man says Missty, his American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, had a ball in her mouth when a Regina police officer shot her.

"Missty is so amazing and loving, and loves everyone, and just wants to play. Of course, she was going to come towards you; she has a ball she wants you to throw for her," Lance Murphy wrote in a statement emailed to CBC.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. CST, according to police. Canine officers were preparing for a training session on the 5200 block of 14th Ave.

Police said the officer approached a man with "the intent" of asking him to put his dogs on a leash.

"... the officer became very concerned as one of the off-leash dogs became suddenly aggressive toward him. This was in open field; escape or retreat for the officer did not appear possible," police said in written police statement.

"Once the officer felt that the dog was posing an immediate danger, he withdrew his pistol and shot the dog."

'Stop shooting my dog'

Murphy said he had noticed police presence in the area, but that he didn't see signs warning people to stay away from the area.

He described throwing the ball a few times for the dogs before he noticed an officer heading his way.

"He didn't wave at me, didn't shout at me," Murphy said in his statement, adding he called for his dogs.

Molly returned to him but, "Missty, during the time she was coming back noticed the officer and proceeded to go towards him with her ball in her mouth," the statement said.

"I immediately started yelling "don't shoot my dog,' [and] 'stop shooting my dog.' He fired off two rounds at her at least, and it wasn't immediately back to back BANG BANG, he had a pause in the shots."

'Basically a therapy dog'

Murphy said he got in between the two as Missty ran back to the vehicle and the officer asked for Murphy's information.

"He said this wasn't an off leash park and I shouldn't be here and this is still city limits. I said, 'Do you have a heart? Do you own a dog? My dog is dying.' "

Murphy said he brought the dogs there because of ease of access.

"The things people don't understand is that I'm disabled and have been for 20 years," he said.

"Missty is a loving dog that only aims to please. She is basically a therapy dog to me and she is my everything."

Missty, an American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, was shot by a Regina police officer Wednesday. (Submitted/Lance Murphy)

Murphy said he was eventually allowed to bring Missty to the Regina Animal Clinic.

"I was crying and begging the vet to take her and save her life."

He said the vet removed a bullet. Missty also has a broken shoulder.

Regina police are scheduled to speak with reporters at 1:30 p.m. CST.