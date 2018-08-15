Regina police shoot dog, incident under investigation

The Regina Police Service says an officer shot somebody's pet dog today.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. CST while canine officers were preparing for a training session on the 5200 block of 14th Ave.

According to the police, officers were in an open field when they noticed a man driving toward the area.

He stopped near the training area and let two dogs out of the vehicle. Police described them as being two "large breed" dogs that were roaming off-leash.

They say an officer approached the man, asking him to leash the animals or leave.

As that was happening, one the dogs allegedly turned aggressive. Concerned that the dog posed an immediate danger, the officer shot the dog.

The owner took his dogs away and left the scene to go to a veterinary clinic. Police say the dog is alive and is expected to live.

The service is now investigating the incident. It's expected to address what happened on Thursday.

