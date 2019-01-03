Advocates to review Regina police sex assault investigations in pilot project

Regina police are going to try a new approach to investigating sexual assaults.

The police service is getting $122,000 in provincial funding for a pilot project of the Philadelphia Model, which gives experts in sexual violence the opportunity to work with police agencies to review sexual assault and abuse cases.

The idea is to ensure investigations are thorough and properly classified.

We are proud to marshall the resources of <a href="https://twitter.com/SexAssaultSK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SexAssaultSK</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/regina_rsac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@regina_rsac</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/SKGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKGov</a> to pilot the Philadelphia model. This will enable us to examine the processes and decision making around unfounded cases of sexual assault to help us all better support victims. <a href="https://t.co/dzQBr1gaCi">pic.twitter.com/dzQBr1gaCi</a> —@tbeaudrymellor

Regina Sexual Assault Centre executive director Lisa Miller is one of the people that will be reviewing the files.

Miller said police don't always consider the emotional state of survivors and can be in a rush to get interviews. She said that having her organization involved may help survivors feel more comfortable reporting.

"There's that level of transparency and that people that have their best interests at the forefront will be able to advocate for positive change," she said.

Bray said he strongly believes in the project and hopes it will become permanent after the 17-month pilot is over.

"One of the people that spoke at the conference I was at was an investigator from Philadelphia who spoke about how much value this added to their investigations and what a cohesive team their sexual assault investigating unit became as a result," he said.

Bray said the pilot project is going to make his officers better.

"If you tell me that the report that I'm writing or the investigation that I'm doing, once done, is going to be reviewed by a group of experts, that's going to enhance it," he said. "Then when we get that feedback from the group, that's going to make me better as an officer, as well."

Bray also said that he is working closely with the privacy commissioner to ensure that all the strict guidelines are met.

Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said the Philadelphia Model has shown great promise in other jurisdictions, and the government is eager to see how it can be implemented and adapted in Saskatchewan.

The Regina Police Service will train with Canadian Philadelphia Model expert Sunny Marriner to implement the model.

In addition to the training, the provincial funding also creates a co-ordinator position within Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan for the duration of the project.

The pilot begins this summer.