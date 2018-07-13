Regina man, 59, charged for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Regina police have charged a man for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last year, according to a news release.

The release said police could not give detailed info about the case as it could potentially identify the victim.

The girl was allegedly drugged and assaulted on Sept. 16, 2017 by the man.

The incident was reported to police the next day. The girl did not know the man's name.

The man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.