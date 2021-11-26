Police issues warrant for suspect in Regina's 13th homicide this year

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for a 32-year-old man in connection with a homicide on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road in mid-November.

Ismail Ahmed Hassen is the subject of a warrant of arrest on a charge of second-degree murder, said the police in a media release.

Ahi S. Ebrotie was found dead in the morning of Nov. 14, 2021, according to Regina Police Service. The 29-year-old from Regina is the city's 13th homicide victim in 2021.

On Nov. 16, police declared Ebrotie's death a homicide.

A 31-year-old man from Regina has already been arrested and charged in this case on Nov. 23.

Hassen is six feet tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has an athletic build, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is in Toronto, Ont., so he might no longer be in Regina, said police.

Anyone who sees a person matching Hassen's description or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).