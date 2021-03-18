The Regina Police Service has issued a cease and desist letter to Regina's Victory Church over a parody video that depicts officers arresting citizens "in the name of the Lord."

The video was uploaded to the church's YouTube account in 2015.

However, the video resurfaced following recent backlash the church faced after its pastor Terry Murphy was accused of making anti-LGBT comments in a Sunday sermon.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said "it is concerning that the subjects of this video could be mistaken by viewers as Regina Police Service members, or someone could mistakenly assume that it is approved use of our brand. It is not."

"As far as policy goes, no person may use the Regina Police Service uniform, brand, or insignia, without express permission by the Chief of Police," spokesperson Leslie Parker said.

Evangelists parody police, arresting them 'in the name of Jesus'

In the one-minute video, actors imitate members of the Regina Police Service, in a parody trailer for an upcoming cop movie.

"Evangelists, report for duty," says one actor before getting into a fake cop car.

"Oh hey, sin. Time to pack up your bags. Justice is moving in," he said in another scene.

In one scene, an "Evangelical officer" tackles a suspect to the ground while another officer pretends to throw the Bible at him.

"In the name of Jesus, in the name of Jesus," they yell at him.

Regina's Victory Church. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

In each scene, the actors are wearing authentic Regina Police Service shoulder flashes.

A spokesperson for the service said it is common practice to give them out to collectors upon request.

The fake police car in the video is not marked, nor are the police badges worn by the actors.

Parker said the service's lawyer drafted a "response to cease and desist this inappropriate representation of the Regina Police Service."

Pastor Murphy confirmed they were contacted about the video, but he declined to comment for the story.

The video is no longer on YouTube.