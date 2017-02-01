Regina Police Service reports increase in use-of-force events in 2020

The Regina Police Service reported a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of events where force was used last year when compared to 2019.

The police service's report, published ahead of Tuesday's Board of Police Commissioners' meeting, said there were 329 incidents where use of force was reported in 2020. There were 276 reported the prior year.

The report lists 22 types of force used — including categories like soft physical control, physical strike, conducted energy weapon, point firearm, pursuit tactics and more — as well as a category labelled "other."

The data was collected between January 1 and December 31 of each reported year. The Regina Police Service has a use-of-force board consisting of seven members and one police association observer, which reviews the use of force incidents monthly.

"The variations in our uses of force appear to have a relationship to the changing nature of crime, drugs and firearms in the community," the report said.

With 27 point firearm reports in 2020, the service effectively reported the highest number of such incidents in the five years of data it provided and 10 more incidents than in 2019.

Police reported 28 instances where stun guns were used last year, an increase from the 19 reported in 2019.

Five-year highs in some categories

Vehicle immobilization tactics, like tire deflation device deployment, also reached a five-year high at 61, nearly doubling the number of reported incidents from 2019.

Police also reported a five-year high in the number of "physical strikes causing injury," with 41 such incidents reported in 2020.

One incident was reported where a neck restraint was used in 2020. Police also deployed the tactical team 28 times last year. Seven incidents fell in the "other" category, which was not defined in the report published online.

"Tactical communication (or de-escalation training) is included in our annual Defensive Tactics and Conducted Energy Weapon recertification sessions," the report said.

"This sworn police officer training includes practical application of de-escalation tactics, particularly during the [stun gun] scenario training."

The report said all Regina Police Service recruits training at the Saskatchewan Police College are given tactical communication training.

Those at the college receive 80 hours of training in the use of defence and control tactics, the report said, as well as training with firearms, stun guns, batons and in rapid deployment, public officer safety training as well as de-escalation techniques.

But it's difficult to track when those de-escalation techniques were applied successfully, the report said.

"As the uses of force are fluid in each incident and [it] would be difficult to determine if it were one or a combination of officer presence, communication, or the presence of an intermediate weapon which resulted in compliance," the report said.

The report noted use of force events sometimes include more than one type of use of force; for example a pursuit may involve an officer using a tire deflation device, followed by the use of a stun gun and a takedown in the arrest of a suspect.

Restraint chair

The Regina Police Service also uses a restraint chair in the detention centre, which was classified as a use of force measure in the report.

The report said those in custody who either threaten to harm themselves, try to harm themselves, become aggressive or damage property are placed in the restraint chair.

The report said the 329 incidents in 2020 boiled down to a total of 207 incidents where at least one form of use of force was applied and 21 incidents where police used a restraint chair.

"Over 70% of the subjects placed in the restraint chair were placed there due to the threat of or overt act of self-harm while they were in custody," the report said.

"The remaining 30% were placed in the restraint chair due to aggressive behaviour and or causing damage to property."

Municipal police use-of-force statistics are required to be reported quarterly and annually as per the Saskatchewan Police Commission.