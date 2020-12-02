Veteran Regina officer suspended for 30 days, charged with prohibited driving

A Regina police officer who was charged with impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision in 2019 is now looking at more driving-related charges.

Const. Scott Shane Ash, a 12-year veteran of the Regina Police Service, is facing six charges including operating a conveyance while prohibited, according to police.

Following an investigation, Regina police Chief Evan Bray has ordered Ash relieved from duty for a period of 30 days, police said in a news release.

Prohibited driver

An automated licence plate reader (ALPR) aboard a police vehicle emitted an alarm on Aug. 19, 2021, signaling a suspended driver. The alarm sounded as police drove by a parked vehicle, which was later identified as Ash's.

The investigation confirmed that the constable, 38, was a prohibited driver, and said that Ash "operated police vehicles as a Regina Police Service Constable on at least six occasions between July 14, 2021 and August 26, 2021," police said.

According to police, they were not aware that Ash's driver's licence had been suspended on July 14, 2021, due to unpaid fines.

During the investigation police also found out Ash was only allowed to drive a vehicle with an ignition interlock device, police said. That requirement is related to Ash's guilty plea to an impaired driving charge in August 2019.

These matters have still to be proven in court, police said.

The department's professional standards unit will conduct an administrative investigation, but it won't conclude until after the criminal matters have been dealt with, police said.

Ash is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 24.