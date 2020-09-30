Regina Police Service reports its first COVID-19 case

The Regina Police Service says one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first confirmed case of the illness in the police service.

The individual who tested positive got their results on Monday evening and is now in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

According to the police service, the employee doesn't work directly with the public.

"We knew this was inevitable, so we feel educated and well prepared," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our employee took swift and appropriate action in being tested at the first sign of symptoms. That gave us time to enact the necessary protocols to safeguard the health of all our employees and their families, while giving our affected employee the best chance of a speedy recovery."

All other RPS employees who were in contact with the member who tested positive are either self-isolating or are self-monitoring for symptoms.