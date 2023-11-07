Regina Police Service announces Farooq Hassan Sheikh as new chief

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says Farooq Hassan Sheikh will be taking over the role of police chief on Dec. 1.

The Board of Police Commissioners announced on Tuesday that Sheikh will be the force's 19th chief. There was a five-month search after former RPS chief Evan Bray retired in June.

Sheik is coming from the Alberta Sheriffs Service where he has served as chief since 2021.

He has 31 years of law enforcement experience, including senior leadership roles for the London Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom, police say. He has also served as a member of the Calgary and Central Saanich Police Services.

Farooq Hassan Sheikh will be Regina Police Service's new chief of police. (Submitted by Regina Police Service)

RPS said Sheikh is passionate about crime prevention through proactive policing and employee well-being.

"Chief Sheikh is honoured to be serving the citizens of Regina and leading the incredible employees of the Regina Police Service," Jada Lee, chairperson of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners, said in a news release.

"His extensive work with diverse communities and his passion for collaboration will serve our community well."

Regina's Board of Police Commissioners acknowledged Deputy Chief Dean Rae and Deputy Chief Lorilee Davis, who fulfilled the duties of the police chief since July.