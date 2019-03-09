1 man seriously injured after early morning shooting in Regina

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after getting shot in Regina early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 8th Avenue and Montague Street at about 2 a.m. CST, finding the victim. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his family members have been notified, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-8777 (TIPS).