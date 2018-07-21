Skip to Main Content
Police charge driver after semi tips over
Police charge driver after semi tips over

A 36-year-old man is facing a traffic safety charge after a semi-trailer tipped on its side in Regina on Thursday in Regina.

Driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to semi tipping on Albert Street exit

Regina Police Service have charged a driver of a semi with not paying due care and attention while driving. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A 36-year-old man is facing a traffic safety charge after a semi-trailer tipped on its side in Regina on Thursday. 

The driver of the semi-trailer was exiting Albert Street onto Ring Road when he lost control of the truck and tipped, according to police. Police responded to the scene at about 3 p.m., restricting traffic while the investigation and clean-up occurred.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and has since been charged with driving without due care and attention.   

