Police charge driver after semi tips over

A 36-year-old man is facing a traffic safety charge after a semi-trailer tipped on its side in Regina on Thursday.

The driver of the semi-trailer was exiting Albert Street onto Ring Road when he lost control of the truck and tipped, according to police. Police responded to the scene at about 3 p.m., restricting traffic while the investigation and clean-up occurred.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and has since been charged with driving without due care and attention.