Regina police seize dozens of vehicles at Co-op Refinery as lockout continues

The Regina Police Service seized 31 vehicles at the Co-op Refinery Wednesday night as the lockout of workers continued.

Meanwhile, a Court of Queen's Bench judge is set to hold a contempt of court hearing Thursday about the picket line set up around the refinery. The hearing was initially scheduled for 10 a.m. CST Thursday but has been moved to 1:30 p.m.

The Regina Police Service issued a statement Thursday morning stating the 31 vehicles were removed but other vehicles have since taken their place. The RPS said it also wanted to dispel rumours that officers opened any gates.

The statement also addressed a protest by drivers who haul fuel for Federated Cooperatives Limited. The RPS said it had not been given notice of the protest but expects drivers to follow all rules of the road.

"The goal is to ensure everyone's safety," read the statement.

Unifor Local 594 president Kevin Bittman addressed those who attended a solidarity rally outside the Co-op Refinery. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

In December, Justice Janet McMurtry ordered Unifor workers to only hold up fuel trucks at the refinery for a maximum of 10 minutes before they were let through.

On Jan. 22, Unifor workers were fined $100,000 plus legal costs for violating the injunction.

The fine was not related to a barricade that was set up blocking refinery entrances last month.

In a statement released on Monday, Federated Co-operatives Limited CEO Scott Banda said the union would be "held accountable" at the court hearing.

The union faced another court hearing in Alberta yesterday for its blockade of Federated Co-op's fuel terminal in Carseland, Alta.

Around 800 workers have been locked out of the refinery since Dec. 5.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe said he expected the Regina Police Service to enforce the court order calling for the removal of barricades set up by the union at the refinery.