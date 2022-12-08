Public asked to help find missing Regina man

Regina police are asking the public to help locate a man last seen Wednesday.

Walter Labrash, 68, was driving a silver 2017 Ford fusion, licence plate number 877 LIG, on the 1500 block of McDonald Street. He was wearing black sweatpants and a heavy black winter jacket, police said in a news release.

Labrash is approximately five foot four and weighs about 100 pounds. He has short, silver hair and blue/green eyes.

Police say there's no evidence Labrash has been harmed, but is considered at risk because of his age and health. They say he could be disoriented or confused.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist police in finding Labrash to call Regina police at 306-777-6500, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.