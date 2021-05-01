2 teens robbed by armed man near Walker School Saturday: Regina police

Police in Regina say two teens were robbed by a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun and bear spray on Saturday morning.

The teenagers were approached by a man walking on the trail near Walker School on Seventh Avenue around 8:30 a.m. CST Saturday, police said in a news release.

He flashed what looked like a handgun and bear spray, and demanded the victims' phones.

The man fled on a bike with a woman, who was also on a bike. Neither were located by police.

The man was described as tall and skinny, with tattoos. He was riding a blue mountain bike. The woman was wearing a bright yellow or green jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.