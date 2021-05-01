Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

2 teens robbed by armed man near Walker School Saturday: Regina police

Police say they're looking for a man and a woman after two teens had their phones stolen on Saturday morning.

Man armed with bear spray, what appeared to be a handgun bear stole victims' phones, police say

Police are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly robbed two teenagers of their phones after flashing what appeared to be a handgun and bear spray on Saturday morning. (CBC)

The teenagers were approached by a man walking on the trail near Walker School on Seventh Avenue around 8:30 a.m. CST Saturday, police said in a news release. 

The teenagers were approached by a man walking on the trail near Walker School on Seventh Avenue around 8:30 a.m. CST Saturday, police said in a news release.

He flashed what looked like a handgun and bear spray, and demanded the victims' phones. 

The man fled on a bike with a woman, who was also on a bike. Neither were located by police. 

The man was described as tall and skinny, with tattoos. He was riding a blue mountain bike. The woman was wearing a bright yellow or green jacket. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

