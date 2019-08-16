Regina Police seek second man connected to nightclub shooting

Police in Regina are looking for a 27-year-old man believed to be connected to a shooting at a nightclub last month.

On July 21, police were called to the 2100 block of Broad Street about a possible shooting.

A police investigation found an altercation outside a business ended with shots being fired. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

At least four people were believed to be involved in the incident.

Further investigation led to charges against a 20-year-old man from Toronto in connection to the shooting. He appeared in court last week for the first time.

Police also acquired a Canada-wide warrant to arrest Kamalladin Nur, 27, of Regina, for attempted murder using a firearm in connection to the shooting and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Nur is described as five feet ten inches tall, with dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair, possibly in braids, and a thin black goatee.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nur is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.