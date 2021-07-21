Police in Regina seek missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Regina say they're looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen on Sunday evening.

Shylah McKay is believed to have left the 8th Avenue and Grace Street area of Regina on foot around 8:15 p.m. CST Sunday.

Police said there is no evidence to believe McKay has come to any harm, however, due to her age she was considered a risk and police needed to locate her.

McKay is described as 5'2" inches tall, weighs 95 pounds and has short blonde, black and pink wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a brown and white tie dye hoodie, with black shorts and red and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information that could help find McKay to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.