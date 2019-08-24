Regina police seek dark coloured truck possibly involved in shooting
A female was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside an alley in Regina on Friday night. Police are now looking for a dark coloured truck they believe is connected to the incident.
Police in Regina are looking for a dark coloured truck believed to be involved in a shooting on Friday night.
A news release issued Saturday afternoon stated a female was shot outside an alley on Angus St. and 6 Ave around 11:15 Friday night.
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect or suspects involved in the incident have not been located or identified but said the shot was believed to have come from a dark coloured truck.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.