Regina police seek dark coloured truck possibly involved in shooting
Saskatchewan·New

A female was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside an alley in Regina on Friday night. Police are now looking for a dark coloured truck they believe is connected to the incident.

CBC News ·
Police believe a shot fired from a dark coloured truck sent a woman to hospital on Friday night. (CBC)

Police in Regina are looking for a dark coloured truck believed to be involved in a shooting on Friday night. 

A news release issued Saturday afternoon stated a female was shot outside an alley on Angus St. and 6 Ave around 11:15 Friday night.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said the suspect or suspects involved in the incident have not been located or identified but said the shot was believed to have come from a dark coloured truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

