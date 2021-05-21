Police in Regina seek 3 after person assaulted on vacant property

Police in Regina say they're looking for information that may assist an assault investigation.

Around 10:15 a.m. CST on Thursday police were called to a vacant property on the 1800 block of Toronto Street.

They were told a man was attacked with what appeared to be a metal object. Their phone was also stolen.

The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they're looking for three people; a tall, thin Indigenous man in his 20s, an Indigenous man, around six feet tall in his 40s and a short Indigenous woman in her 30s to 40s.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.