Regina police searching for 27-year-old man missing since June 18

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing since June 18.

Kyle Gallagher, 27, was last seen on the zero to 99 block of Cavendish Street and his family hasn't heard from him since, according to a news release from police.

Gallagher is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

His teeth show signs of decay, according to the release. He has two piercings in his nose and his earlobes are stretched with jewlery.

Gallagher also has tattoos of wings on his front, upper torso, along with the words "Let it go" on his right arm and a moth on his left wrist.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black toque, a black and grey jacket, maroon-coloured pants and black runners.

Police say they received the missing person report on July 2 and have made numerous attempts to locate him.

They don't have any indication that he has come to harm, according to the release, but family members told police it's unusual for this much time to pass without hearing from him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.