Regina police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

Regina police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on the 300 block of Froom Crescent.

An injured male was treated on scene and then transported to hospital. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting in Regina early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Froom Crescent at approximately 1:30 a.m. CST to respond to a male victim who had been shot.

The man was transported to hospital after receiving medical treatment. The status of the victim is unknown. 

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

