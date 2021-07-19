Regina police searching for missing girl, 12

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Shylah McKay was last seen on Sunday at about 8:15 p.m. CST around 8th Aveenue and Grace Street, according to a news release from police, and it's believed she left the area on foot.

McKay is described as five feet two inches tall and 95 pounds with black, blonde and pink short wavy hair.

She was wearing a brown-and-white tie dye hoodie and black shorts with red-and-black high-top runners.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest McKay has come to harm, but she is considered at risk due to her age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.