Regina police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Regina Police Service are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday evening.

Olivia Dawn Peterson was last seen on the 600 block of Queen Street around 8 p.m. CST that night.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm but police would like to ensure her safety, due to her age.

Peterson is about 4'9, 125 pounds with brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.