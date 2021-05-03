Regina police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Thalia Thomas was last seen on the 500 block of Rose Street at about 6:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, according to a police news release.

Thomas is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 to 145 lbs with a medium build.

She has dark hair in a ponytail and both sides of her nose are pierced. She was wearing a black

Adidas sweater, black shorts and white Nike runners.

Police don't believe Thomas has come to harm, but she is considered vulnerable because of her age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.