Regina police searching for 14-year-old girl

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who hasn't returned home.

Police say Abigail Squirrel is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 120 pounds with a slender build. She has brown eyes and wavy, shoulder-length brown hair with blonde highlights.

Squirrel was last seen wearing a dark toque with a wig that has straight dark hair, a dark shirt, black pants and a black jacket.

Police say she was last seen in the area of Spence Street in the south end of Regina around 1:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 5.

Police say there is no evidence that Squirrel has come to harm but her caregivers and police are concerned for her safety and wellbeing. Police say she doesn't have many contacts in Regina and there are concerns she may leave the city.

Anyone who has seen a girl matching Squirrel's description or knows where Squirrel may be is asked to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.