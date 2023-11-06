Regina police continue to search for missing 16-year-old girl and her 3-month old son

Police in Regina continue to search for a young mother and her baby who were last seen Friday afternoon.

Emily Donna Irene Frieda Asham, 16, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 3 on the 1800 block of Second Avenue North in Regina. Asham was caring for three-month-old Jeriah Blueeyes at the time.

Police say there is no evidence that either child has been harmed. However, they are concerned due to their age.

Asham was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye sweater and a black Tommy Hilfiger winter jacket. She's 5'0" tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has a thin build.

She has straight shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen either child is asked to phone Regina Police at 306-777-6500.