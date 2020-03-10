Skip to Main Content
Regina police searching for man wanted for murder
Regina police are on the lookout for Michael Dennis Morrissette, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Michael Dennis Morrissette accused of killing 36-year-old David Anderson

Forty-two year old Michael Dennis Morrissette is described as male, 5’ 10” tall, approximately 155 lbs., medium build, medium complexion with short brown hair and Hazel eyes. (Regina Police Service)

Michael Dennis Morrissette, 42, is wanted in connection with the homicide investigation into 36-year-old David Justin Lloyd Anderson's death. 

Last Thursday, police were called to a report of an injured man on the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of the downtown, around 5 p.m. CST. It was Anderson. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead not long after. His death marked the city's fifth homicide of 2020. 

Police arrested a 21-year-old, named Michael Douglas Morrissette, on Saturday in connection with the case and he was subsequently charged with second-degree murder. Police say they cannot disclose the relationship between the two men for "privacy" reasons. 

Police say Michael Dennis Morrissette has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and a band of feathers on his right upper arm. He also has a tattoo of a sword on his left forearm and a head dress on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at reginacrimestoppers.ca. 

