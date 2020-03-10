Regina police searching for man wanted for murder

Regina police are on the lookout for a man wanted for murder.

Michael Dennis Morrissette, 42, is wanted in connection with the homicide investigation into 36-year-old David Justin Lloyd Anderson's death.

Last Thursday, police were called to a report of an injured man on the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of the downtown, around 5 p.m. CST. It was Anderson. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead not long after. His death marked the city's fifth homicide of 2020.

Police arrested a 21-year-old, named Michael Douglas Morrissette, on Saturday in connection with the case and he was subsequently charged with second-degree murder. Police say they cannot disclose the relationship between the two men for "privacy" reasons.

Police say Michael Dennis Morrissette has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and a band of feathers on his right upper arm. He also has a tattoo of a sword on his left forearm and a head dress on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at reginacrimestoppers.ca.