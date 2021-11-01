Regina police search for teen who escaped from Paul Dojack Youth Centre

Regina police are asking for help in locating a teenager who escaped open custody Sunday night.

The 17-year-old boy escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre, located at 7900 Ritter Avenue, just after 9 p.m, a news release said.

Police describe the teen as about five feet 11 inches tall and roughly 130 pounds. He has straight black hair that grows to his ears, brown eyes and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing slim-fit acid washed jeans, a red and black windbreaker jacket and red and black Air Jordan running shoes.

Police have not released the boy's name, as per provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.