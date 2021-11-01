Regina police search for 2 escapees from Paul Dojack Youth Centre

Regina police are asking for help locating two teenagers who escaped open custody over the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was the first to escape from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre around 7:40 p.m. CST Saturday, a news release said.

He's described as five feet four inches tall and about 100 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left shin.

Police said a 17-year-old boy also escaped the facility, which is located at 7900 Ritter Avenue in Regina, just after 9 p.m. CST Sunday.

Police describe that teen as about five feet 11 inches tall and roughly 130 pounds. He has straight black hair to his ears, brown eyes and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing slim-fit acid washed jeans, a red and black windbreaker jacket, and red and black Air Jordan running shoes.

The teens cannot be named, as per provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.