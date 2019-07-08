Ashley Haus choked back tears as she remembered the last time she spoke to her fiancé Dayton James Peebles.

"He called me at 9 o'clock at night, saying that he was on his way home and that he hoped the traffic wasn't too bad, and that he loved me," Haus said.

Peebles never showed up.

That was on June 27. Haus said she hasn't heard from him since, nor have his family members. Now Regina Police Service is now asking the public for help in locating the 29-year-old man.

"This, right now, is unusual just because of how long he's been gone," Haus said.

Haus said he's also been absent from work, which she also considers out of character.

"We're all worried and need to know if he's okay."

Haus said she has been with Peebles for seven years. They have three daughters, aged five, four and two.

"I don't know what to say to them, you know, they ask me where or where he is and I don't know what to say," she said.

She said his disappearance — and fear around not knowing where he is — has been incredibly difficult.

"Dayton is a very, very hardworking person. He's is a wonderful dad to our children. He —," Haus' voice faltered, overcome with emotion.

"I'm just worried for him. I just want him to be okay. Our children love him, I love him, his family loves him, everybody just just wants him to be okay. He is loved and he is needed."

Dayton James Peebles has been missing since June 27. Police said there is no evidence to suggest he has come to harm, but family members say his behaviour is unusual. (Regina Police Service)

She said he loves to fish and works in construction. She said he has many tattoos involving his family, including her name, the hand prints of their oldest daughter and a neck tattoo for his niece and goddaughter.

Regina Police Service said there is no evidence that Peebles has come to harm, but that officers are trying to locate him to make sure he is safe.

Peebles is described as 6'1′′, 175 lbs., with a thin build, short brown hair, blue eyes and facial hair. Haus said she thinks he was driving a white Oldsmobile Alero GL two-2 door with the license plate 625 LHS.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency or call Crime Stoppers.