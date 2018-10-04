Regina Police tracked 2 school zones this week and saw 646 risky drivers

The Regina Police Service and CAA worked with local school staff members to track risky driving behaviours in school zones this week.

The team was at St. Francis Community School on Mikkelson Drive on Tuesday afternoon and Judge Bryant School on Dewdney Avenue on Wednesday morning.

A combined number of 646 risky driving behaviours were tracked.

"There's still a gap between knowing and practicing safety strategies in our school zones," said Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray.

Bray reminds drivers that the speed limit in school zones is 40 km/h from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

"Somehow the message doesn't always make it from the brain to the foot on the accelerator," he said. "We appreciate the results of the assessment which will help further educate the importance of school zone safety.

"We all need to work together to keep our school-aged children safe."

Regina Public Schools said it regularly teaches pedestrian safety. St. Francis Community School of the Regina Catholic School Division has an active CAA School Safety Patrol to help keep kids safe. Parents are also encouraged to meet with school staff to review drop off and pick up areas.

Parents have reported an increase in unsafe driving practices in school zones through CAA polling. The top two driving hazards are speeding and distracted driving, according to the poll.

The CAA School Zone Safety Assessment used this week was designed to track risky behaviours by all types of road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, on a typical school day.