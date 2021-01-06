Regina police warn public about pizza delivery scams

Regina police are warning the public after receiving two similar reports of people being scammed by fraudulent pizza delivery drivers.

Police said in a news release that in both cases, the victim placed an order with a local pizza restaurant.

"The pizza was delivered to the customer, who paid via debit or credit card. The delivery person seemed to have difficulties with the card and machine, but confirmed the transaction was successful," police said.

"Later, both customers checked their bank accounts and reported to police that significant funds had been taken."

A Regina woman said she lost $1,500 to one such scam.

The Regina Police Service's financial crimes unit is now investigating.

Police said the scammer "somehow obtains delivery information from the business, collects the food order, and then poses as a delivery person for the customer."

Police urged customers and business owners to be wary of people posing as delivery drivers.

They advised customers to verify the identity of the people giving them their food at the door and monitor their debit and credit card transactions after every purchase.

They also urged business owners to have employees clearly identify themselves to customers when delivering food orders and to properly confirm the identities of people who come to pick up food.