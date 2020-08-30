Skip to Main Content
Regina police say man seriously injured, rushed to hospital Saturday
Police say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Retallack Street, off Albert Street North at around 10:30 p.m. CST.

Regina Police say a 38-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday night. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina Police say they are investigating a weapons offence after a man was seriously injured on Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Retallack Street, off Albert Street North at around 10:30 p.m. CST.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man injured, and he was then rushed to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Police say two men were seen fleeing the scene but they have not been located.

Police did not release details on how the man was hurt.

