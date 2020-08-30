Regina police say man seriously injured, rushed to hospital Saturday

Regina Police say they are investigating a weapons offence after a man was seriously injured on Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Retallack Street, off Albert Street North at around 10:30 p.m. CST.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man injured, and he was then rushed to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Police say two men were seen fleeing the scene but they have not been located.

Police did not release details on how the man was hurt.