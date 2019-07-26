Regina police say a driver was robbed at gunpoint by 5 assailants in ski masks

The Regina Police Service is looking for information after a report of an armed robbery in the North Central neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Robinson Street at 11 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Police said the victim had been stopped while driving and approached by five people walking.

One of the suspects reportedly had a gun and demanded cash and "merchandise."

Police said the victim's vehicle was shot at as they drove away.

The victim was not injured.

All five suspects were described as wearing black ski masks, black pants, black sweaters and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.