Regina police say four dead in last three days of apparent overdoses

The Regina Police Service says that four deaths in the past three days are believed to be apparent drug overdoses.

Three of these deaths occurred in three separate locations on Saturday. The fourth happened on Monday.

The people who died are all men ages 26, 28, 45 and 55, according to police.

"They represent four families and entire communities who will grieve them," said the Regina Police Service in a statement.

Police say they continue to investigate the deaths with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police say the "complex" overdose issue in Regina is being addressed by supplying patrol officers with Narcan (naloxone nasal spray), calls for more supports for people struggling with addictions, changes in legislation to protect those reporting drug overdoses and increased public education.

The Regina Police Service says it wants to remind people that anyone who is present when another person is overdosing can call 911 without fear of criminal charges due to drug possession.

Symptoms of an opioid overdose may include slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring, clammy and cool skin and blue lips or nails.