Regina police say e-vehicles illegal to use in public

Electric scooters and other motorized vehicles, such as 'hoverboards' and Segways, cannot be used publicly in Regina, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said these types of vehicles are only allowed to be used on private property in the city.

Recently, we’ve seen an increase in electric scooters and skateboards in Regina.<br><br>Did you know? These devices are NOT legal for use on city streets. Under the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofRegina</a> Traffic Bylaw – these devices have always been classified as unlicensed motor vehicles. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQRTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQRTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/grbVu84sVs">pic.twitter.com/grbVu84sVs</a> —@reginapolice

Constable Greg Krawetz said scooters and motorized vehicles cannot be registered in Saskatchewan, so driving them in public places such as parks, sidewalks, highways and bike paths is illegal.

"It's an unlicensed motor vehicle which are not allowed to be on the roadway according to the City of Regina bylaws," he said.

He said the bylaw restricts any fully motorized units, with the exception of medically prescribed electric wheelchairs, from being driven in public. Partial electric units, such as bicycles and push scooters with motors on them, are allowed.

"If there's no way to operate it without using the motor, then it's [a non-licenseable] vehicle," Krawetz said.

He said the bylaw restrictions include self-balancing scooters, also known as hoverboards.

"We're starting to see a lot more of these out on a roadway and people are using them because people are trying to go greener and find different ways of transportation," he said. "But the law, unfortunately, isn't there yet to support them to be on the public roadways."

He said some of these vehicles can get up to 50 kilometres per hour.

"With no rules around them, it becomes a safety issue not just for the people on those things but everyone involved on the roadways."

In terms of handing out tickets, Krawetz said police will enforce these bylaws on a case-by-case basis.

"If there is an offence where we feel a ticket needs to be issued, we will issue a ticket," he said. "If we feel that education needs to be happening instead of a ticket, then we will educate instead."

As for fines, Krawetz said operating an unlicensed vehicle under the bylaw is an automatic court appearance.

Krawetz said it is up to the government to change the public ban on these types of vehicles.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said Thursday that the city would have to work with the province and SGI if they were to change the traffic bylaw.

"[The scooters] move at such a speed that they actually are in fact a bit of a danger," she said. "We're not there yet. Both Saskatoon and Regina are looking at it for 2022."