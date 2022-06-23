Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Regina police say driver who hit boy, 7, was impaired

The pickup truck driver who Regina police say struck and injured a seven-year-old boy on Tuesday has been charged with two criminal offences. 

Accused, 47, also charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Police say the driver whose truck hit a boy, several parked cars and two fences before hitting a house in Regina on Tuesday morning, was impaired. (CBC)

Police say the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old accused has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say the truck hit the boy, several parked cars and two fences at around 8:30 a.m. CST.

The truck came to a stop once it hit a house on Dunsmore Drive, in the city's northwest. EMS took the boy and the driver to hospital.

The man is in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

A photo of the crash scene in Regina on June 21, 2022, shows a black pickup truck and a second black vehicle that was involved in a collision, pressed up against a house while police officers attend the scene.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Dalgliesh Drive in the northwest part of the city on Tuesday morning. (Regina Police Service/Twitter)
