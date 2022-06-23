Regina police say driver who hit boy, 7, was impaired
The pickup truck driver who Regina police say struck and injured a seven-year-old boy on Tuesday has been charged with two criminal offences.
Accused, 47, also charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm
The pickup truck driver who Regina police say struck and injured a seven-year-old boy on Tuesday has been charged with two criminal offences.
Police say the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The 47-year-old accused has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
Police say the truck hit the boy, several parked cars and two fences at around 8:30 a.m. CST.
The truck came to a stop once it hit a house on Dunsmore Drive, in the city's northwest. EMS took the boy and the driver to hospital.
The man is in custody and will appear in court at a later date.