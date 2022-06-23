Regina police say driver who hit boy, 7, was impaired

The pickup truck driver who Regina police say struck and injured a seven-year-old boy on Tuesday has been charged with two criminal offences.

Police say the boy remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old accused has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say the truck hit the boy, several parked cars and two fences at around 8:30 a.m. CST.

The truck came to a stop once it hit a house on Dunsmore Drive, in the city's northwest. EMS took the boy and the driver to hospital.

The man is in custody and will appear in court at a later date.