Regina police's major crimes unit investigating after body found on Sunday

Regina police are investigating after a woman's body was found on Sunday.

At around 11 p.m. on January 5, police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street for a report of a woman who appeared to be dead.

Regina police have blocked off a home where it is suspected a woman's body was found on the 1500 block of Cameron Street. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

Officers brought in the help of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service to investigate.

Police are now trying to identify the woman and notify her family.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.