Group abducts and releases man during a robbery with a firearm

Police say a man was robbed, pulled into a vehicle and dropped off at the outer area of Regina on Saturday night.

Officers were called shortly before midnight to the north end of Regina where they met the victim.

According to police the man told them he was robbed by a group of men and women in a parking lot of a business at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Pasqua Street.

After he refused to comply with the suspects, the group pulled the victim into a dark coloured sedan-type vehicle, according to Regina Police Service.

Inside the vehicle the suspects allegedly showed the victim a firearm and assaulted him. They then drove the person to the outer area of Regina and dropped him off, police say.

The victim walked to find help, called police and was eventually treated by emergency medical services.

Police are looking for two males and two females who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.