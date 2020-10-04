Regina police searching for man who robbed business in north end

Police are searching for a man who stuck up a business in north Regina Saturday night.

Members of the Regina Police Service responded to a call about a robbery at a business in the 500 block of Broad Street, near the Highland Park area, around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

Information provided to police at the time suggests that a man had entered the business armed with a hand gun. He then held an employee at gunpoint and forced them to give him "an undisclosed amount of cash," police said.

The employee was unharmed, they added.

The man is believed to be in his early-to-mid 20s, is of medium build and has dark skin. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hoodie with the hood up and a medical mask, clear gloves, blue jeans and white shoes with three black strips up the side, police say.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

