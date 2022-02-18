Regina police respond to 11 collisions on icy roads Friday

Blowing snow and winter weather conditions made for treacherous roads in and around the capital Friday morning.

Regina police have been to at least 11 collisions, the majority of which were along the Ring Road or the Highway 1 bypass, they said in a tweet.

If you don't need to travel, you should stay home, the police advised.

Some cars along the Ring Road ended up in the ditch. (Regina Police/Twitter)

Some vehicles remain in the ditch. One of the more serious crashes with two vehicles in Harbour Landing involved injuries.

As of 12:30 p.m., the conditions had improved slightly, but a section west of Regina on Highway 1 and south of the city on Highway 6 are not recommended for travel.